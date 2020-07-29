MARTHA HEPP

Martha Eileen Shell Hepp, age 75, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at White House Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in White House, Tennesse. The Campbellsburg native was the daughter of the late Thelma Rebecca Brent Shell and Hugh David Shell.

She is survived by three daughters, Heather Hepp Falk of Panama City, Forida, Kristen Brent Hepp and Hollie Hepp Durbin both of Bowling Green.

Visitation is scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Private funeral services and entombment are scheduled at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.



