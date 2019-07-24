Martha Kelley Payne, age 93, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at New Castle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Mattie Heightchew Kelley.
She is survived by two daughters, Rita Payne Bright and Janet Payne Abner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Rev. Garry Polston and Rev. Travis Sheehan will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasureville Cemetery. Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from July 24 to July 31, 2019