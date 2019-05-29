Martha Sandefur Tarry Simpson, age 105, of Eminence, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ellis Taylor and Bertha Mae Leach Sandefur.
She is survived by daughters, Chloteen Tarry Page of Farina, Illinois and Gwen Tarry Nelson of Louisville; son, Mark Michael Tarry of Lexington; and step-daughters, Mary Simpson Hanson of Nashville, Mardi Simpson Crosser of Louisville and Jessie Simpson Jackson of Smithfield.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Eminence Independent School Auditorium, officiated by Rev. Jack Brewer.
Prewitt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from May 29 to June 5, 2019