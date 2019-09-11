Marvin L. "Bo" Black, age 80, of New Castle, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Marvin Sherman and Edna Mae Lewis Black. He was preceded in death by a son, Brad Black.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Satterly Black of New Castle; and one son, Greg Black of New Castle.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Eminence Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Michael Duncan. Internment was in Eminence Cemetery.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019