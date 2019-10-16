Marvin Bowman Jr., age 56, of Eminence passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Bowman Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Bowman of Eminence; sons, Marvin Bowman III of Georgetown and John Bowman of Eminence; daughters, Betty Armstrong of Louisville and Dee Ann Phillips of Crestwood; stepson, John Farmer of Springfield; stepdaughters, Melinda Whitehouse of Eminence and Melissa Rodriguez of Shelbyville; and his mother, Mary Bowman of Eminence.
Funeral services will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Duncan officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019