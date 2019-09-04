Mary Frances Banta, age 76, of Pleasureville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Robert Morgan and Lucy Kerr Lay.
She is survived by her husband, Jearld Dean Banta, of Pleasureville; three sons, Mike Banta of Bagdad, Gary Banta of Pendleton and Scott Banta of La Grange; three daughters, Judy Fallis of Shelbyville, Phyllis Jamison of Eminence and Sheila Lyons of Eminence.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home. Bro. Kenny Evans officiated. Burial was in Cropper Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019