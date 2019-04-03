Mary Francis Ivers Broughton, age 92, of Pleasureville, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Baptist Health in La Grange. She was the daughter of the late Clifford Ivers and Sybil Sewell Ivers.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Broughton, Gracie Broughton, Zachary Stalker, Ralph Stivers and Hope Stivers Lavertu.
Services were held 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Pastor Carla D'alessio officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019