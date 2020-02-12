Mary C. Smith, age 94, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Strasser Carter. She was a member of New Castle United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women. She was also active in numerous dairy association organizations on a state and national level. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Harley Smith.
She is survived by her sons, John Emerson Smith (Phyllis) of New Castle and Charles Addison "Chuck" Smith (Melissa Ballard) of New Castle; three granddaughters, Katie Johnson (Jimmy), Virginia Aguilar (Ben) and Tanya Smith; two great-granddaughters, Charlcye and Wendy Johnson; two step-grandchildren, Zak Yates (Kristy) and Olivia Yates; and step-great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Madden Yates and Greenleigh Norman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Garry Polston will officiate and he will be assisited by Rev. Cory Murashige. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Castle Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlcye Hawk, Roger Taylor, Michell Woodrum, Barry Greenwood, Gary Greenwood, Gene Garrett, Bobby Brown, Darlene Nold, Jimmy Carter, David Smith, Betty Hornback, Barbara Berry and Kathy Moore.
Active pallbearers will be Maurice Ray Payton, Carter Brown, Jimmy Johnson, Ben Aguilar, Bill Brammell and Steve Hefley.
Memorial Contributions may be given to New Castle United Methodist Church.
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020