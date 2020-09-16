1/1
MARY ETHINGTON
Mary Virginia "Ginny" Ethington, age 90, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Ira Gatton and Mary Elizabeth Ford Davis, Mary was a member of Eminence Christian Church. She was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Sanders; and two brothers, Joe Davis and Billy Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Ethington Sr. of New Castle; daughter, Cindy Douglas (Phillip) of Pleasureville; son, Robbie Ethington (Deborah) of Eminence; sister, Julia Smith of Lexington; brother, Jimmy Davis of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Erica Ethington Boyd, Erin Leanhart, Phillip Robert Douglas and Michael Douglas; and two great-grandchildren, Jude Robert Douglas and Easton Lee Boyd.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Jacky Newton. Burial was at New Castle Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers were Erica Ethington Boyd, Erin Leanhart and Lis Douglas.
Active pallbearers were Phillip Robert Douglas, Michael Douglas, Scott Boyd, Steve Leanhart, Phillip Douglas and Stanley Snowden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Franklinton Baptist Church.

Published in Henry County Local from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
September 11, 2020
Sending love and prayers for strength and guidance as you travel this journey. I love you Uncle Bobby, Robbie and Cindy and family. My heart is with you and I am so very sorry for the loss of Aunt Ginny. Hold each other close and share precious memories. God Bless
Barbara Brownfield
Family
