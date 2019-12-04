Mary Golden, age 74, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Melvin and Dorothy Sutherland Louden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Golden; and her daughter, Robin Denise Golden.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Golden of Eminence and Shawn Golden of Campbellsburg.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Shawn Golden, pastor of Campbellsburg Baptist Church. Interment was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019