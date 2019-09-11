Mary Henderson Johnson, age 80, of New Castle passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Noble and Flossie Johnson Henderson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert "Chalk" Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Wright of Eminence; and sons, John Marshall Johnson of Louisville and Billy Ray Johnson of Lexington.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the New Castle Main Street Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Robert J. Fields. Internment was in New Castle GUOOF Cemetery.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019