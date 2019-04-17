Mary Lucille Louden, age 87, of Sulphur, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert Ervin and Mary Attie Agee Louden, and she was a member of Sulphur Baptist Church. Mary worked at Belknap Hardware for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Brown and Martha Sanders; and a brother, Harry Louden.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY LOUDEN.
She is survived by a sister, Jean L. Jones (Howard) of Sulphur; a brother, Kenneth Louden of Sligo; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Nick Coleman officiated. Interment was in Sulphur Cemetery.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2019