MARY MCCOY

Obituary
Mary Renee McCoy, age 62 of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019. She was the driver's tester for Oldham, Trimble, Henry, Caroll and Gallatin Counties.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Mike McCoy; daughters, Courtney Forgy (Tim) and Shannon McCoy; brother, Larry Foster; grandchildren, Brendan, Mackenzie, Duncan and Rhiannon; niece, Kim Willis (Joe); nephew, Steve Foster (Sherri); her dogs, Tulley and Teelin.
A Celebration of Life was conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019
