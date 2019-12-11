Mary Elizabeth Stone Smith, age 84, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Isham Thomas Stone and Rebecca Elizabeth Blackaby Stone.
She is survived by one son, Bill Smith of Bethlehem; and one daughter, Becky Ethington of Bethlehem.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Garnet Smith.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home. Rev. Barbara Minton, Jeff Wells and Heidi Janes officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019