Maurice Dean Payton, age 85 of New Castle, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Lloyd Coleman and Lee Lois Purvis Payton. Maurice was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Mae Hammond Payton; and a daughter, Jane Holcomb.

He is survived by four daughters, Cathy Cox of New Castle, Betty Mae Evans of New Castle, Jean Holcomb Perry of Eminence and Sally Holcomb Welch of New Castle; and four sons, Maurice Ray Payton of New Castle, Todd Allen Payton of Eminence, Charles Lee Holcomb of Louisville and Larry Gene Holcomb of Eminence.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial was at New Castle Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store