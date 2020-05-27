Melva Miles, age 67 of Franklinton, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Melva was preceded in death by her father, Oscar Warren.
She is survived by her husband, James Miles of Franklinton; daughter, Shannon Smith of Mt. Washington; and mother, Mary (Pepper) Lagrange of Elizabethtown.
Private funeral services were held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro. Jeremy Williams.
Graveside service was held at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington.
Published in Henry County Local from May 27 to June 3, 2020