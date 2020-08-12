Michael Eugene Hayden Jr. "Jeno" , age 47, departed this life on August 7, 2020, with his family surrounding him.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Hayden; his mother, Margaret Beaumont; sister, Jackie Hayden; his children, Amy and Compton Jamison; six grandchildren; and a niece, Destani Hayden.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Charles H. Duncan Jr. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 14 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Eminence Cemetery.

