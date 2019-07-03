Michael Sanford Kinslow, age 56, of Racine, Wisconsin, formerly of Smithfield, passed away in Racine on June 24, 2019. He gave life as an organ and tissue donor.

Michael was born in Louisville, to Bobby and Sally (nee Wilson) Kinslow on March 16, 1963. He was a farmer at the Durrett Farm for many years before moving to Racine.

Michael is survived by his sister and brother, Sarah Kinslow-Sexton and Christopher Kinslow; and nieces, Carrington, Elizabeth and Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Donate Life America in support of organ and tissue donation.