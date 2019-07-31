Michael Brandon Thomley, age 27, of La Grange, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother, Charolette Thomley Light and husband, Nathan, of Kingsport, Tennessee; his father, Walter Ross of La Grange; sisters, Marlena Thomley of Louisville and Kelly Mae Wentworth of Tennessee; brothers, Gregory Ross and wife, Jeannie of Buckner and Darrin Ross and wife, Carla of Campbellsburg; grandmother, Kathy Calvert of Cropper; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019