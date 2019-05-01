Michelle Stucker Wainscott, age 49, of Bagdad passed away Sunday April 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Thomas "Tooter" and Dianne P. Stucker.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Wainscott of Bagdad; a daughter, Kristina D. Wainscott of Shelbyville; and a son, Phillip Alex Wainscott of Bagdad.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday May 3, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from May 1 to May 8, 2019