MILDRED COX (1920 - 2019)
Service Information
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY
40503
(859)-276-1415
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Pleasureville Cemetery
Pleasureville, KY
Obituary
Mildred Farr Cox passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was born to the late Robert and Tressye Knight McCarty on Feb. 18, 1920, in Henry County. She was a member of Crestwood Christian Church in Lexington. She retired as chief librarian at the VA Hospital in Lexington and was a member of NARFE and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Survivors include her son, Frank (Donna) Farr Jr.; granddaughter, Hanna Farr (Don) Pietsch; great-grandson, Samuel Pietsch; and numerous cousins.
Services will be held today, Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Milward-Southland in Lexington. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. followed by brief graveside services also Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Pleasureville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Crestwood Christian Church, Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019
Lexington, KY   (859) 276-1415
