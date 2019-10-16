Mildred Farr Cox passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was born to the late Robert and Tressye Knight McCarty on Feb. 18, 1920, in Henry County. She was a member of Crestwood Christian Church in Lexington. She retired as chief librarian at the VA Hospital in Lexington and was a member of NARFE and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Survivors include her son, Frank (Donna) Farr Jr.; granddaughter, Hanna Farr (Don) Pietsch; great-grandson, Samuel Pietsch; and numerous cousins.
Services will be held today, Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Milward-Southland in Lexington. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. followed by brief graveside services also Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Pleasureville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Crestwood Christian Church, Lexington. www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019