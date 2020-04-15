Molly Mahoney Louden, age 69, of Sulphur, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Daughter of the late Walter "Tank" and Hazel Mae Clark Mahoney, she was a farmer. She attended Sulphur Baptist Church and Christ Open Door Fellowship Church. Molly was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Larry L. Louden of Sulphur; daughter, Gwen Widmayer Louden (Louie) of Smithfield; brother, Calvin Mahoney (Pam) of Anaheim, California; three grandchildren, Amber Edens (Dougie), John Buehner Jr. and Kirkland Buehner; five great-grandchildren, Talton, Rylee, Joseph, Addelyn and Nora; and dear friends of 30 plus years, Edith Callis and Wayne Ray Hall.
Memorial Contributions may be given to Sulphur Baptist Church or to Christ Open Door Fellowship Church.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 15 to Apr. 22, 2020