Nadine Congleton Jeffries, age 97, of Sulphur, passed away at Baptist Health, La Grange, on March 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Guy and Nannie Farley Congleton.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Jeffries Gaunce of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg. Reverend Carl Rucker officiated. Burial was in Smithfield Cemetery.
Ransdell Funeral Home
7101 Campbellsburg Rd
Campbellsburg, KY 40011
(502) 532-7966
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019