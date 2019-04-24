Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NANCY COX. View Sign Service Information Sholar Funeral Home 5710 Castle Highway Pleasureville , KY 40057 (502)-878-2521 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Carroll Kindred Cox, age 77, of Lockport, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at New Castle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Castle. She was born in Port Royal on Dec. 16, 1941, to the late Melvin and Lillie Jones Kindred. She had retired as an accountant from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Department of Revenue, and was a member of Lockport Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Melvin Lynn Stivers of Owenton; one daughter, Becky Carroll Cox of Lockport; one brother, Allen Kindred of Lawrenceburg; one sister, Agnes Berry of Danville; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, A.B. Cox Jr.; two brothers, James Kindred and Melvin Kindred Jr.; and her beloved dog, Patch.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Rev. Paul Briscoe, pastor of Lockport Baptist Church officiated. Burial was in Pleasureville Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were Tristin Collins, Darrell Fisher, Mike Fisher and David Thompson. Active pallbearers were Brad Fisher, Dalton Cox, Joe Clark, CJ Baker, Roger Eversole and Kenny Ray Cox.

