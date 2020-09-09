Naomi Ruth Gold, age 80, of Eminence passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She had a cleaning and catering businesses and was a caregiver to many. She was a loving member, faithful member and devoted mother of Henry Christian Church. She was the daughter of the late Harry Joseph and Pearl Ann Glass Hite and was preceded in death by two sons, Clarence "Red" and Robert Earl Loving; and two sisters and one brother. Cremation was chosen.

She is survived by her sons, Glenn Alan Loving (Vickie) of Richmond and Antion DeJuan Gold of Louisville; sister, Patricia Victorian of Denver, Colorado; brothers, Michael Hite and Dwayne Smith both of Toledo, Ohio and Phillip Hite of Bowling Green; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and close friends and caregivers, Tiffany and Taylor Payton.

Memorial services will be held at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Henry Christian Church. There will be no visitation prior to the memorial service. Bro. Ed Berry, pastor of Henry Christian Church, will officiate.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Henry Christian Church, 136 Castle Hwy., Eminence, Ky. 40019.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

