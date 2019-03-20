Naomi Carter Staples, age 94, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Friendship Rehab. She was a teller for Louisville Trust and had worked for JoAnn Fabric.
She is survived by her companion of 34 years, James E. Brock; brothers, Charles E. Carter (Betty) and William Carter (Noreen); and 14 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood, with burial in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2019