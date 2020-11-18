Nathan "Nate" Roberts, age 78, of Eminence, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Clarence and Lula Price Roberts; he was a farmer, friend, and mentor to many. He was born in Lockport and moved to the farm when he was four years old. He would remain there from then on. He also was involved in tractor pulling for 69 of his 78 years. Nathan was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Joyce Roberts, two sisters and three brothers.

He is survived by his sons, Steve Roberts (Tammy) of Pleasureville and Bryce Roberts (April) of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Dallas (Jessica), Austin, Allie, Emily and Hadlea Roberts; one great-granddaughter, Bellarose Roberts; and Honorary Family the Eminence High School Class of 1961.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Shelby County Animal Shelter.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

