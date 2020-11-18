1/1
NATHAN ROBERTS
Nathan "Nate" Roberts, age 78, of Eminence, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Clarence and Lula Price Roberts; he was a farmer, friend, and mentor to many. He was born in Lockport and moved to the farm when he was four years old. He would remain there from then on. He also was involved in tractor pulling for 69 of his 78 years. Nathan was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Joyce Roberts, two sisters and three brothers.
He is survived by his sons, Steve Roberts (Tammy) of Pleasureville and Bryce Roberts (April) of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Dallas (Jessica), Austin, Allie, Emily and Hadlea Roberts; one great-granddaughter, Bellarose Roberts; and Honorary Family the Eminence High School Class of 1961.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Shelby County Animal Shelter.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
November 16, 2020
My sympathies to the entire family for the very unexpected loss of your father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Dave Roelfs
Acquaintance
