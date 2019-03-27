Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NEAL WAYNE ROBERTS. View Sign

Neal Wayne Roberts, age 66, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Shelbyville.

He loved religious music and was spiritual. Even though Neal couldn't verbalize his feelings, he loved people, was very sensitive and was a hand holder. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. Roberts Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Tipton Roberts; and his brother, Norman Roberts.

He is survived by his sister, Nellie Lee Druin (Homer) of Shelbyville; his brothers, J.W. Roberts Jr. (Norma) of Pleasureville and Hillis Carter Roberts (Sue) of Shelbyville; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities P.O. Box 37370 Louisville, KY 40233 and the 55 W. Wacker Drive Suite 1150 Chicago, Illionis 60601.