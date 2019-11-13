Norma Hampton Hyatt, age 74 of Eminence, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Romney Wilson and Nola Gresham Hampton.
She is survived by her husband, Garold Hyatt of Eminence; daughters, Myra Webb of Eminence, Crystal Huffman of Mississippi and Stacy Lawrence of Texas; and sons, Bennie Bogs Jr. of Florida, Ben Hyatt of North Dakota and Rev. Joel Hyatt of Priceville.
Funeral services were held at noon on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Eminence United Pentecostal Church. Pastor Nick Seniour officiated.
Arrangements entrusted to Prewitt Funeral Home.
Published in Henry County Local from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019