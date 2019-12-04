Ora Beatrice "Bea Bea" (Pyles) Peniston, age 99, of Turners Station passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Daughter of the late Leslie and Carrie Duvall Pyles, she worked at The Furniture Factory as an assembler for 30+ years and was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church. Bea Bea was preceded in death by her husbands, David Bray, Herman McManis and William H. Peniston; two sisters, Elva Mae Powell and Laura Frances Rodgers; and five brothers, Tim, Ira, Raymond, Clifford and Howard Pyles.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Bray Batts of Turners Station and Patty Bray Hinton of Erlanger; four sons, Billy Peniston (Liz) of Danville, JT Peniston (Phyllis) of Bedford, Terry Peniston (Jean) of Lexington and Lloyd Peniston (Jennifer) of New Castle; 13 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Bro. Mike Frey, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Carrollton Masonic Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Active pallbearers will be Dallas Cantrall, Kayla Cantrall, Terry Peniston, Brent Batts, Kim Habermehl, Billy Peniston, Lloyd Peniston, Gary Mitchell and JT Peniston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hopewell Baptist Church, PO Box 188, Campbellsburg, Ky. 40011.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019