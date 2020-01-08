OWEN EARL BOND

Service Information
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY
40065
(502)-633-1655
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Owen Earl Bond, age 72, of Shelbyville, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at U of L Health Shelbyville Hospital. He was the son of the late Rudolph and Helen Shaw Bond. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Tipton Bond of Shelbyville; his son, Brian Nelson Bond of Shelbyville; his daughter, Adriane Lorraine Myers of Shelbyville; his step-daughter, Chrissy Hudson of Shelbyville; and his step-son, Ben Tipton of Shelbyville.
Memorial services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Rev. Jerry Anderson and the Rev. Dave Charlton officiated.
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.