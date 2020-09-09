Pat C. Head, age 71, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Carl Nelson Head and Margaret "Peggy" Clark Bush.

She is survived by several cousins and aunts

Memorial graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at New Castle Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Cory Murashige of New Castle United Methodist Church.

Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

