1/
PAT HEAD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pat C. Head, age 71, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Carl Nelson Head and Margaret "Peggy" Clark Bush.
She is survived by several cousins and aunts
Memorial graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at New Castle Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Cory Murashige of New Castle United Methodist Church.
Cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Henry County Local from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved