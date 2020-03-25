Paul Richard Dabkowski, age 81, of Pendleton, formerly of Campbellsburg, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was the son of the late Theodore and Ann Dabkowski. Paul proudly served his county in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by one son, Christopher Dabkowski and one daughter, Aileen Dabkowski.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Thomas Dabkowski of Pendleton; his children, Steven Dabkowski of Harpers Ferry, WV, Charmaine McClure of Pendleton, George Diven of Pendleton, Robbie Jaehnigen of Sulphur, Paul Dabkowski of Bowie, MD and Kevin Dabkowski of VA.
Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg. Reverend Ron McGlaughlin officiated.
Published in Henry County Local from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020