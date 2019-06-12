PAUL MCGOWAN

Service Information
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY
40057
(502)-878-2521
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sholar Funeral Home
5710 Castle Highway
Pleasureville, KY 40057
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paul Mason McGowan passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Masonic Home Shelbyville. Paul was preceded in death by his parents William H "Willie" McGowan and Amy Linville Thomas McGowan.
He is survived by one son, Gary McGowan, of Shelbyville.
Services were held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Bro. Steve Boyd, pastor of Simpsonville Baptist Church, officiated. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Published in Henry County Local from June 12 to June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.