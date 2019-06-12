Paul Mason McGowan passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Masonic Home Shelbyville. Paul was preceded in death by his parents William H "Willie" McGowan and Amy Linville Thomas McGowan.
He is survived by one son, Gary McGowan, of Shelbyville.
Services were held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville. Bro. Steve Boyd, pastor of Simpsonville Baptist Church, officiated. Burial was in Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.
Published in Henry County Local from June 12 to June 19, 2019