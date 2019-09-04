Phillip Wayne Brown, age 69, of Campbellsburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was the son of the late Bishop Brown and Winona Willett Brown. Phil served in the Army.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Brown; his children and stepchildren, Donnie Brown of La Grange, Trevor Brown of Sulphur, Dusty Brown of Bedford, Aaron Marsh of Carrollton, Amy Wright of Carrollton and Ryan Marsh of Carrollton.
Funeral services were Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg. Graveside services immediately followed at Turners Station Cemetery. Reverend Shawn Golden officiated. Funeral honors were performed by the United States Army.
Published in Henry County Local from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019