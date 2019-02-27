Phyllis A. Klinedinst Smith, age 80, of New Castle, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Helen Irene Parker Klinedinst.
She is survived by her daughter, Lora Taylor of Fisherville; and son, Jeffery Smith of New Castle.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Rev. Garry Polston officiated. Private interment was in Resthaven Cemetery.
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 27 to Mar. 6, 2019