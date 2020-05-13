Price Batts, age 87, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Son of the late Martha (Smith) and Price Batts Sr. he was a member of New Castle United Methodist Church, serving on various committees. He retired after 37 ½ years from Bellsouth as a supervisor and was a fifty-plus year member and past Master of New Castle Masonic Lodge #189. He was currently serving as a long-time board member of the New Castle Cemetery. He was a realtor and appraiser and loved his woodworking, golfing and fishing. He was a loyal Democrat and served on the Board of Elections. Price was preceded in death by his wife, of 61 years, Jean Mahoney Batts; and two sisters, Alice Watkins and Jane Long.
He is survived by his daughter, Terry Heffley and her husband, Steve of Eminence; grand-daughter, Lori Seekford and her husband, Bruce of Georgetown; and great-grandsons, Wyatt and Carson Seekford.
Private graveside services were held at New Castle Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Garry Polston and Bro. Cory Murashige.
Form of contributions may be given to the New Castle United Methodist Church.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements (prewitts.com).
Published in Henry County Local from May 13 to May 20, 2020