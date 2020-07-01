RALPH MCMANIS

Ralph Giles McManis, age 98, of Turners Station, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his son's home in La Grange. He was the son of the late Joe and Maude Batts McManis. Mr. McManis was a proud United State Army veteran, having served in World War II.

He is survived by his son, Douglas Glen of La Grange.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Vera Virginia Perry; and two sons, Roger and Barry McManis.

Funeral services were held at noon on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg. Reverend Carl Rucker officiated. Interment was at Port Royal Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store