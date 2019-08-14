Randall L. Arnold, age 73, of Pleasureville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the V.A. Medical Center in Louisville. He was the son of the late Jess Arnold and Ruby Cox Arnold Collett. He was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran and was a Purple Heart recipient.
He is survived by his wife, Diana K. Arnold of Pleasureville; two sons, Jeff Arnold of Shelbyville and Randy Arnold Jr. of Cincinnati.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville with Bro. Dan Taylor officiating. Burial with Military Honors was in Pleasureville Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019