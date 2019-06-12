Randolph "Randy" James Reeves, age 62, of La Grange, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was the son of James Reeves and the late Carole Wells Reeves.
He is survived by his sons, Alexander Michael Reeves and John Randolph Reeves; father, James Reeves; and step-father, Donald Jones.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Fern Creek Sportsman's Club on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 3 until 8 p.m. to share all of the happiness and fond memories we all have of Randy.
Heady-Radcliff Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from June 12 to June 19, 2019