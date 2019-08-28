Randy S. Tingle, age 76, of Campbellsburg passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Ralph C. "Dollie" and Claudine Stewart Tingle.
He is survived by his wife, Sherian Robison Tingle of Campbellsburg; daughters, Tina Smith of Campbellsburg and Tracy Pennington of Campbellsburg; and son, Troy Tingle of Campbellsburg.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Pastor Pat Butcher, pastor of Family Worship Center, Carrollton officiated. Internment was in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019