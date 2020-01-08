Ray Rowan, age 71, of Pleasureville, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1948, in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Ray was an over the road trucker and was able to make it to 48 states and 5 Canadian Provinces. He was an avid UK and Steelers fan, enjoyed cards, cornhole and bowling. Ray loved working on cars with his grandson.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jerald Scott Winters.
Left to cherish the memory of Ray are his wife of 42 years, Ann Rowan; grandsons, Corey Winters and Brenden Winters (Macey Cravens); brothers, Bill and Ed Rowan; and extended family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m .at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031.
Donations can be made in Ray's name to the or Hosparus.
Published in Henry County Local from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020