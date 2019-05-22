Raymond E. Highfill, age 85, of Campbellsburg passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Ray was an Army Veteran; a cement mason and owner/operator of Ray Highfill Concrete. Raymond was the son of the late Raymond E. and Emma Rehla Highfill and was preceded in death by three sisters, Emma, Shirley and Carolyn.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" Adams Highfill of Campbellsburg; daughter, Rebecca Wood (Steven) of Eminence; son, Raymond E. Highfill (Amy) of Pendleton; sister, Mary Baxter of Louisville; grandchildren, Christy Coleman (Micah), Gabriel Wood, Joshua Wood, Laura Rae Faulkner (David), Ryan S. Highfill, Luke Isaac Highfill, Bret Chilton and Seth Allgeier; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Brooklyn, Eli, Gideon, Amos, Miriam, Selah, Trinity, Skylynn and Ryder.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Calvary Full Gospel Church, C/O Pastor Carroll "Bimp" McAlister, P.O. Box 254, Carrollton, Ky. 41008.0254.
Published in Henry County Local from May 22 to May 29, 2019