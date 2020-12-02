Raymond Thomas "Gomer" Payton, age 69, passed
away Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was the son
of the late Raymond and Margaret Wright Payton
and was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Wayne
Payton.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Jean Payton
of Pleasureville and Chrystal Birch of Carrollton;
sons, Raymond Carroll Payton of Campbellsburg,
Thomas Wayne "TW" Payton of Pleasureville, Bradley
Payton of Carrollton, Anthony Aaron Payton of Carrollton
and Kevin Louden of Eminence.
Private visitation and funeral service will be held at
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro.
Bobby Wade. Burial will be in New Castle Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.