Raymond Thomas "Gomer" Payton, age 69, passed

away Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was the son

of the late Raymond and Margaret Wright Payton

and was preceded in death by his son, Timmy Wayne

Payton.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy Jean Payton

of Pleasureville and Chrystal Birch of Carrollton;

sons, Raymond Carroll Payton of Campbellsburg,

Thomas Wayne "TW" Payton of Pleasureville, Bradley

Payton of Carrollton, Anthony Aaron Payton of Carrollton

and Kevin Louden of Eminence.

Private visitation and funeral service will be held at

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home, officiated by Bro.

Bobby Wade. Burial will be in New Castle Cemetery.

