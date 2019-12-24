Reine Elliott, age 80 of Warsaw, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Elliott.
She is survived by one daughter, Marie Braden of Turners Station; and one son, Wayne Causey of Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Interment will be in Warsaw Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020