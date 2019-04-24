Rick Nethery, age 60, of Eminence, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Nethery of Eminence; his daughter, Lori Feltner of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; sons, Chris Nethery of Eminence and William Nethery of Sardinia, Ohio; and parents, Truman and Lorine Nethery of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Pastor Ron Laughlin of Port Royal United Methodist Church officiated. Interment was in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Published in Henry County Local from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2019