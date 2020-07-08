The Rev. Robert Sanford Owens Jr. (Bob) - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and pastor passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, N.C.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Norma; five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A native of Henry County, known to most as "Bobby," Rev. Owens was the son of the late Augusta Vance Foree and Robert S. Owens Sr. (and stepfather Elmer Foree).
He was a graduate of Columbia Military Academy, Kentucky Wesleyan College, and Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
Rev. Owens served congregations in Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas and Hawaii, and completed nine interim pastorates in California, Kentucky, North Carolina and Beaconsfield, England (UK).
A service to be conducted at New Castle Cemetery will be announced at a later date. An online memorial page with remembrances and other details may be found at bobowensmemorial.com.