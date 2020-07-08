1/1
REV. ROBERT OWENS JR.
The Rev. Robert Sanford Owens Jr. (Bob) - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and pastor passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, N.C.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Norma; five children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A native of Henry County, known to most as "Bobby," Rev. Owens was the son of the late Augusta Vance Foree and Robert S. Owens Sr. (and stepfather Elmer Foree).
He was a graduate of Columbia Military Academy, Kentucky Wesleyan College, and Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
Rev. Owens served congregations in Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas and Hawaii, and completed nine interim pastorates in California, Kentucky, North Carolina and Beaconsfield, England (UK).
A service to be conducted at New Castle Cemetery will be announced at a later date. An online memorial page with remembrances and other details may be found at bobowensmemorial.com.

Published in Henry County Local from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
July 5, 2020
He was our minister at Casa Linda Presbyterian Church in Dallas. In later years we visited with him in Hawaii. He will be sorely missed!

Joel & Gayle Young
Friend
July 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
David & Theresa Keim
Friend
July 1, 2020
June 28, 2020
I never knew you, Rev. Owens, but I've had the amazing opportunity of knowing your wonderful, patient, compassionate Melissa. So I must have known you....and I thank you with all my heart. Godspeed my friend

Donna Contessa
Friend
