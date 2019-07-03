Robert "Bobby" Roberts, age 64, of Eminence, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at UK Hospital in Lexington. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Roberts Oliver.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Roberts of Eminence; and his daughter, Stephanie Roberts of Pleasureville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Jesse Baxter officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A private burial will follow.
Published in Henry County Local from July 3 to July 10, 2019