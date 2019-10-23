Robert A. Tindall, age 71 of Pleasureville (Defoe Community), passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was the son of the late Harold Tindall and Ruby McClain Tindall.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Boyd Tindall of Pleasureville; one son, Robert Tindall Jr. of Australia; and one daughter, Amy Tindall of Pleasureville.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Defoe Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Anderson, pastor of Pleasureville Baptist Church officiated. Burial was in Defoe Cemetery. Sholar Funeral Home of Pleasureville was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Henry County Local from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019