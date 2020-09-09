ROBIN LYONS

Robin Lynne Marsh Lyons passed away unexpectedly at her home near Pleasureville, Kentucky on September 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Brent Lyons and son, Conor Marsh Lyons; brother Patrick Marsh and his wife, Cheryl, of Tazewell, Tennessee. Also surviving are Judy Yount Lyons,(Shafter Bailey)mother-in-law; Marcia Lyons Jackson (Jim), sister-in-law; Edenah Makensie Jackson, niece. Born October 23, 1960, Robin was a native of the Blankenbaker/Tuckers Station Road area in Jefferson County, Ky. and was preceded in death by her parents the late Julian and Doris Borders Marsh.

Robin owned and operated Marsh Corner, a country store in Bethlehem, Ky. She sold it a few months ago and started her latest artistic venture that included making and shipping, all over the United States and Europe, her handmade jewelry. She was a talented and accomplished oil and water color artist having studied at Louisville School of Art and Kentucky State University.

Robin preferred modern art and would choose to paint landscapes, plants or animals over portraits. She was a former member of the Lexington Art League and Berea Fine Arts Club and participated in juried shows including Lexington Woodland Arts Fair, St. James Art Fair, Ercillyn Art Show in Louisville and Berea Arts Fair among others and was accepted in the Kentucky Crafted Program. Her other interests included celestial space, plants, world conditions, politics and the current unrest in our country. She was a concerned citizen saying we should learn from history. She will be sorely missed by those she touched.

A memorial service will be held on their farm on Bethlehem Road, Pleasureville, at a later date. Arrangements by Sholar Funeral Home of Pleaseurville.

